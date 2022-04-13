New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87,939 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Synopsys worth $81,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,124,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Synopsys by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.78.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SNPS traded down $9.30 on Wednesday, hitting $301.53. 57,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,726. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.29 and a 200-day moving average of $324.44. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.02 and a 12-month high of $377.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

