New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 191,767 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 191,767 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.23% of Micron Technology worth $242,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $743,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 120,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $72.79. 552,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,697,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.21.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 202,973 shares of company stock valued at $19,491,395. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

