New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $87,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,123,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,339,016,000 after purchasing an additional 94,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $695,816,000 after buying an additional 255,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Yum! Brands by 74.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,583 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after buying an additional 109,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,222,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $394,184,000 after buying an additional 50,175 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.84. 20,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,846. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Yum! Brands Profile (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.