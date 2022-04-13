New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 1,392 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 476,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $74,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

NASDAQ:MANH traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,507. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.41 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.70 and a 200-day moving average of $147.81.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.57.

Manhattan Associates Profile (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.