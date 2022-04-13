Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Upgraded at Haywood Securities

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Haywood Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a C$0.80 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$0.75. Haywood Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price.
TSE NCU opened at C$0.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.68. Nevada Copper has a 52 week low of C$0.49 and a 52 week high of C$3.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27. The stock has a market cap of C$280.92 million and a P/E ratio of 12.86.
