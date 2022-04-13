Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Tops $1.01

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000447 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000460 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00056298 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. It launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.