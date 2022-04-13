Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Major Shareholder Buys $96,192.00 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 33,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $96,192.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,130,913 shares in the company, valued at $9,017,029.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 25,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $73,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 2,829 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $8,939.64.

On Thursday, March 31st, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 21,893 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $65,460.07.

On Monday, March 28th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 38,786 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $114,030.84.

On Friday, March 25th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 22,062 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,965.38.

Neuronetics stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,354. The firm has a market cap of $80.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $17.92.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 56.39% and a negative return on equity of 33.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STIM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 58.9% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,085,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 772,665 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neuronetics by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 279,220 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Neuronetics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,842,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 79,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Neuronetics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 22,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 880,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 150,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

