Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Netflix were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $537.69.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $349.45. The company had a trading volume of 60,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,843,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $377.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.82 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $155.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.