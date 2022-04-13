NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $93.04

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.04, but opened at $100.03. NetEase shares last traded at $97.25, with a volume of 68,193 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

Get NetEase alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.91.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NetEase by 28.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,243 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,153 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 118.9% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,039 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,505,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,440 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NetEase in the third quarter valued at $110,652,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.