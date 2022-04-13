NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $93.04

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.04, but opened at $100.03. NetEase shares last traded at $97.25, with a volume of 68,193 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.11.
The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.91.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 41.49%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NetEase by 28.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,243 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,153 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetEase by 118.9% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,039 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,505,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,440 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in NetEase in the third quarter valued at $110,652,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NetEase (NTES)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.