NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $132.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.11.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.91. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $120.84.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NetEase by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 258,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,387,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 55,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,036,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in NetEase by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

