Nestree (EGG) Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week

Nestree (EGG) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Nestree coin can now be bought for $0.0352 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Nestree has a market cap of $86.83 million and $1.39 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,182.21 or 1.00070110 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00061543 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001267 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00024409 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001981 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008303 BTC.

Nestree Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,467,880,474 coins. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.