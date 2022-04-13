Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0110 on Major Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $334.46 million and $4.87 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,082.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,045.43 or 0.07597846 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.00261743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.15 or 0.00758817 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00094797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.84 or 0.00570928 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007016 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.84 or 0.00366337 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,310,448,758 coins and its circulating supply is 30,467,047,964 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

