NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.18.

NEO stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.99 and a beta of 0.74. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

