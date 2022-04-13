Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s current price.

NAVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of Navient stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. Navient has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 30.68, a quick ratio of 30.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,240,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,552,000 after purchasing an additional 177,465 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Navient by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,150,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,630,000 after buying an additional 467,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Navient by 43.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 484,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Navient by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after acquiring an additional 425,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,108,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.