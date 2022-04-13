Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nautilus Biotechnology Inc. is a development stage life sciences company creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. Nautilus Biotechnology Inc., formerly known as Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp III, is based in SEATTLE. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of NAUT opened at $4.19 on Friday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75.

In related news, CEO Sujal M. Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

