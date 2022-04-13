National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NHI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.75.

NYSE:NHI opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 18.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.00. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $75.01.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 147.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,874,000 after buying an additional 145,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,094,000 after buying an additional 130,364 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,085,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,062,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 14.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,487,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after buying an additional 375,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

