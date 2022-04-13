National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which invests in income producing health care properties primarily in the long-term care industry. The company provides current income for distribution to stockholders through investments in health care related facilities, including long-term care facilities, acute care hospitals, medical office buildings, retirement centers and assisted living facilities. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NHI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.75.

NYSE:NHI opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 18.70 and a current ratio of 18.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.00. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $75.01.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHIGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $69.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.14 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 37.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 147.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,874,000 after buying an additional 145,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,094,000 after buying an additional 130,364 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,085,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,062,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 14.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,487,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after buying an additional 375,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.