National Grid (LON:NG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,233.00

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,233 ($16.07) and last traded at GBX 1,219.50 ($15.89), with a volume of 3540732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,226 ($15.98).

NG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,040 ($13.55) to GBX 1,100 ($14.33) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,061.44 ($13.83).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,122.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,042.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

