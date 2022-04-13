National Bank of Canada to Post FY2022 Earnings of $8.85 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for National Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $8.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.07. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $9.11 EPS.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cormark boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$103.81.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$93.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$99.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$99.97. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$86.44 and a 52 week high of C$106.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$103.27 per share, with a total value of C$28,605.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,519,927.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 31.71%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

