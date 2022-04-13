National Bank of Canada FI Purchases New Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bruker by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Bruker by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $61.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $60.84 and a 1-year high of $92.35.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

