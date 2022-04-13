National Bank of Canada FI Invests $26,000 in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abcam by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abcam by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Abcam by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Abcam by 24.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39. Abcam plc has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $24.00.
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
