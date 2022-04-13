National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $5.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.94. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Desjardins raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $74.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $135.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.81%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

