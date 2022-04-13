NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) PT Lowered to $35.00

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

NSTG stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05. NanoString Technologies has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $81.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 8.20.

NanoString Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 9,667 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $319,591.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $67,745.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 102.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 449.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

