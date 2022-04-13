Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.65) Per Share

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nanobiotix in a report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.65) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nanobiotix’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.19) EPS.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Nanobiotix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NBTX opened at $7.13 on Monday. Nanobiotix has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

