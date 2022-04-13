My DeFi Pet Market Cap Reaches $2.36 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00044179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.46 or 0.07508378 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,262.85 or 0.99861684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00041259 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

