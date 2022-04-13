MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Short Interest Update

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MusclePharm stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,141. The company has a market cap of $5.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. MusclePharm has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $3.00.
