MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Short Interest Update

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MusclePharm stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,141. The company has a market cap of $5.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.48. MusclePharm has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio include combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout.

