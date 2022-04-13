MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) PT Raised to C$63.00 at Scotiabank

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

MTYFF opened at $45.95 on Monday. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $56.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.85.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

