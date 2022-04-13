MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Update

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 1,325.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MPX International stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. MPX International has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

MPX International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MPX International Corporation, a cannabis company, focuses on the medical and adult-use cannabis markets in Canada and Switzerland. It focuses on producing and distributing three principal types of products, such as cannabis flowers, cannabis extract and related products, and cannabis derivatives under the Strain Rec and Salus Bioharma brands.

