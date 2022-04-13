MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Short Interest Update

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 1,325.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MPX International stock opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. MPX International has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13.
MPX International Company Profile (Get Rating)
