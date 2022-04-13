Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Down 3.5%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.41 and last traded at $72.82. 267,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,972,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,368,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,485,000 after purchasing an additional 403,397 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,437,000 after purchasing an additional 613,248 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 47,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

