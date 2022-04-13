Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Shares Down 3.5%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) fell 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.41 and last traded at $72.82. 267,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,972,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.48.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.31.
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.
Mosaic declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,368,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,485,000 after purchasing an additional 403,397 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,437,000 after purchasing an additional 613,248 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 47,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.
About Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mosaic (MOS)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.