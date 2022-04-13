MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 6,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 64,654 shares.The stock last traded at $6.63 and had previously closed at $6.53.

MOR has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MorphoSys from €50.00 ($54.35) to €40.00 ($43.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MorphoSys from €46.00 ($50.00) to €30.00 ($32.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $910.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

