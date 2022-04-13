Morgan Stanley (MS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MS opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $150.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $109.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

In other Morgan Stanley news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

