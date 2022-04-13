Morgan Stanley Increases Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $18.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.50 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PTEN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $16.65 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $1,196,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 472,048 shares of company stock worth $7,251,636. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,929 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,397 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,929,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,361,000 after acquiring an additional 437,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,136,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,754,000 after buying an additional 416,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,366,000 after buying an additional 6,751,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

