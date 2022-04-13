Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 33,375 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) by 215.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,375 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,989,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 33,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in FinVolution Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 75,300 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FINV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. 3,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,640. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $10.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.36%.

FINV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on FinVolution Group from $7.27 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.82.

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

