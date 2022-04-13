Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,612 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Xerox worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Xerox by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 378,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 46,557 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at $1,837,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of XRX stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $25.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -35.09%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

