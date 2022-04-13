Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APAM. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.79.

APAM stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.56. The stock had a trading volume of 977 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,533. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.87 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.64%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 81.26%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

