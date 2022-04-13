Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,048 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 58.7% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 819.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 66,324 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.43. 10,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,971. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

