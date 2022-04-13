Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.44 and last traded at $13.44. Approximately 2,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 309,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

GLUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.43). Equities analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,353,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,063,000 after purchasing an additional 285,087 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 27,584.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 206.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

