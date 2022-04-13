Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.36

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.36 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of MTU stock opened at GBX 126.05 ($1.64) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 149.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 184 ($2.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £210.98 million and a P/E ratio of 2.63.

Get Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Catriona Hoare bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £2,363 ($3,079.23).

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.