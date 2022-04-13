Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,874,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,011,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,858,000 after purchasing an additional 83,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after purchasing an additional 105,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $401.04 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.53 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $441.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $474.75.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.67.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $2,065,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,574 shares of company stock valued at $31,304,258. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

