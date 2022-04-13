Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,064,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,393,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 258,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,251,000 after purchasing an additional 110,538 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,374,000 after purchasing an additional 105,898 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total transaction of $434,514.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,574 shares of company stock worth $31,304,258. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $401.04 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.53 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $441.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $474.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.67.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

