MonetaryUnit Market Cap Reaches $697,664.96 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $697,664.96 and approximately $555.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $93.26 or 0.00232220 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 248,175,731 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

