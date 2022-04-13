Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Trading 5.2% Higher

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) shares were up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.45. Approximately 61,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,935,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Momentive Global news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $59,418.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $67,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth about $39,403,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,851,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,219,000 after buying an additional 106,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Momentive Global by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the fourth quarter valued at $15,975,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter worth about $10,553,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.