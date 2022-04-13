Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total transaction of $183,801.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total value of $61,075.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $331.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $347.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.85.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.71.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

