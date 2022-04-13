Modefi (MOD) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.97 Million

Modefi (MOD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Modefi has a total market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $469,112.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Modefi has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001313 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00104168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Modefi Profile

Modefi (MOD) is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,865,575 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

