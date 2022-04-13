Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 340.18% and a net margin of 11.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,848,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $173,697,000 after purchasing an additional 640,814 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460,853 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,062,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,043,000 after purchasing an additional 230,500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,105,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 354,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,112,000 after purchasing an additional 72,825 shares during the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

