Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Up to $2.48

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.54. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 10,458 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 304,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 110,732 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

