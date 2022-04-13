Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Up to $2.48

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.54. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 10,458 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.69.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 304,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 110,732 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
