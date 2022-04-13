Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,351,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,979,000 after buying an additional 440,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,088,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,165,000 after purchasing an additional 548,880 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,205,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,883,000 after acquiring an additional 297,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,308,000 after purchasing an additional 38,213 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,322,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after buying an additional 159,992 shares during the period. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

