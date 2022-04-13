Missouri Trust & Investment Co Takes $48,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.76.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $101.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.78. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

