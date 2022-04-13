Missouri Trust & Investment Co Takes $33,000 Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $837,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Entergy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Entergy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

In other news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 57,889 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $6,952,468.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 221,251 shares of company stock valued at $25,937,864 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $123.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $124.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.90.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Stories

