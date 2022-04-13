Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases Shares of 400 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,383,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,417,000 after buying an additional 315,174 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,190,000 after buying an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $117.40 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.94. The firm has a market cap of $276.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.741 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 44.85%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

