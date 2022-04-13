Missouri Trust & Investment Co Purchases New Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,726,000 after buying an additional 473,611 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 550.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 44.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE:CL opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.